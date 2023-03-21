Surveillance video released by a prosecutor Tuesday shows Irvo Otieno being pinned to the floor by multiple security officers at a Virginia state mental health facility in the moments leading up to his death earlier this month.

Dinwiddie County Commonwealth's Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill's office also released 911 calls about the incident in which a caller described Otieno as "very aggressive" and repeatedly asked for an ambulance, saying he was not breathing.

