ALBANY -- Inmates at the Dougherty County Jail traditionally get a special meal for the Christmas holiday, but this year something special will arrive two days earlier with a chance to finally see loved ones.
“This is going to be our Christmas present because they haven’t had any visitation since mid-March,” Dougherty County Sheriff's Office Col. John Ostrander, who is in charge of jail operations, said Tuesday of a new video visitation system. Technicians were putting the finishing touches on the new system that same day.
“We’re scheduled to have the installation completed by the end of the day today and go live tomorrow,” Ostrander said.
All inmate visits were halted when the county became a hot spot for the novel coronavirus in March, and in the meantime inmates have had to depend on phone calls, which can be expensive, to keep in touch with loved ones.
The new video system will offer both an in-person option for visitors at the jail and a phone app that visitors can use from home or other locations. Those who use the system at the jail will not pay a fee. For those who visit off-site, the fee is 30 cents per minute.
Each residential unit at the jail will have two kiosks that inmates can use, while the kiosks for visitors will be in the jail lobby. Visits will be limited to three 15-minute video calls per week.
“The advantage of this system is the inmate can actually initiate the call,” Ostrander said.
An inmate who has set up an account will see whether a visitor is online upon logging into the system and can then initiate the session.
“Inmates and visitors can also send a recorded 60-second video message to a user who doesn’t have to be online at the time,” Ostrander said. “They can watch it when they log on.”
Ostrander said he realized early in the pandemic that such a system was needed and tried to have one installed. However, hundreds of jails and prisons across the nation had the same idea, so it has taken some time to get equipment delivered and installed.
While there is a fee for using the remote option, Ostrander said it can save money for visitors who live outside Albany and otherwise would have to drive to see inmates. It also offers convenience for those who are disabled.
Remote visitors can create an account through the Apple app store or Google Play to connect through a cellphone, tablet or computer.
On-site visits must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.
