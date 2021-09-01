During the demise of Saigon in 1975, as American troops withdrew from Vietnam, South Vietnamese military forces also withdrew, surrendering to North Vietnam forces. As American planes raced down the runways, Vietnamese civilians plummeted to death from the wheel wells, rather than live under communism.
With 58,000 dead, 300,000 wounded, Vietnam vets returned home, rejected by society, including fellow veterans from other wars. We returned emotionally scarred, arms and legs missing, and a half-century later, our minds in pieces with rampant suicide.
Our toughest battle was yet to come, as 300,000 more died from Agent Orange. With our government and the Veterans Administration in denial, we fought in Congress and the courts for war-related health care and just compensation. We came home; disease and death came with us.
Afghanistan is a repeat of Vietnam. As U.S. forces withdrew, Afghan forces withdrew, surrendering city by city. As evacuating American planes sped down the runways, Afghan civilians fell from outside the aircraft, rather than face the Taliban.
Biden is correct. Afghanistan is not our problem. A nation that refuses to fight for their own freedom deserves not to be free. Now, tell that to Afghan vets, who, like Vietnam Vets, will return home in pieces, to an ungrateful nation, and inadequate V.A. health care system that will give them a second chance to die for their country.
Willie Barber
Spooky/Puff the Magic Dragon Gunships, 14th Special Operations Wing, USAF, Nha Trang, Vietnam, 1968-69
