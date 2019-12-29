WASHINGTON -- The Food and Drug Administration has determined that recalls of yellowfin tuna supplied by Truong Phu Xanh Co. have not effectively removed potentially harmful products from the market. FDA recommends that importers, suppliers, distributors, restaurants and retailers who purchased tuna from one of the importers listed should confirm that it was not tuna supplied by Truong Phu Xanh Co. with a production date in 2019.
Tuna purchased from identified importers should be destroyed or discarded. These firms are being named to effectuate the removal of product from the market due to the reporting of additional illnesses linked to product from Truong Phu Xanh Co. The following companies imported tuna from Truong Phu Xanh:
-- Mical Seafood Inc. (Davie, Fla.)
-- Northern Fisheries LTD (Little Compton, R.I.)
-- Alfa International Seafood Inc. (Medley, Fla.)
-- Aquabest Seafood LLC (Miami, Fla.)
-- Gamma Seafood Corporation (Medley, Fla.)
-- J. DeLuca Fish Company Inc. (San Pedro, Calif.)
-- Sym-Pac International Inc. (Corona, Calif.)
-- Worldwide Seafood Products LLC (Perth Amboy, N.J.)
Yellowfin tuna from Truong Phu Xanh Co. with a production date in 2019 should not be consumed because it may have the potential to cause scombrotoxin fish poisoning. Tuna from this supplier could have been sold thawed or frozen, and could have been sold as ground tuna meat, poke cubes, steaks, or loins. This product could still be within its shelf life. Anyone who received tuna from this supplier should not sell, serve or consume it and should discard it. Anyone who purchased tuna from one of the importers listed above should confirm that it was not tuna supplied by Truong Phu Xanh with a production date in 2019.
Scombrotoxin fish poisoning occurs when fish is not properly chilled or preserved and begins to spoil, resulting in increased histamine levels. Histamine cannot be destroyed by freezing or cooking.
Importers, suppliers, and distributors should not use and should discard or destroy any yellowfin tuna imported from Truong Phu Xanh with a production date in 2019.
Restaurants and retailers should contact their suppliers to confirm the source of their yellowfin tuna, because not all product was distributed in packaging that identifies Truong Phu Xanh Co. Yellowfin tuna imported from this company with a production date in 2019 should not be used, served, repacked, or sold and should be discarded.
While restaurants and retailers should have removed yellowfin tuna with a production date in 2019 from the Vietnamese supplier Truong Phu Xanh, consumers should ask if the yellowfin tuna being served or sold was imported from the Vietnamese supplier and has a production date in 2019.