Viewing the Lyrids meteor shower could be a fun weekend activity

The Lyrids were first recorded in 687 BC, making them one of the oldest recorded meteor showers meteors.

 Owen Humphreys/PA Images/Getty Images

After no major annual meteor showers for months, the Lyrids are here to end the drought.

Known as one of the oldest-recorded meteor showers, the Lyrids are expected to produce 10 to 15 meteors per hour for three nights centered around its peak of 9:06 p.m. ET on Saturday, according to EarthSky.

