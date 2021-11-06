PERRY -- Carl Vinson VA Medical Center Dental Hygienist Michelle Lord saw an opportunity to significantly reduce the rate of hospital-acquired pneumonia infections among the VA’s residents and veterans who are admitted to the medical center overnight. Lord created a plan, received support from leadership, and is making it H.A.P.P.E.N., or Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Prevention by Engaging Nurses, and recently received VA’s national HeRO award as a result.
“Our dental team saw a need for improvement with oral hygiene among our veteran residents and we created a plan that achieves several outcomes,” Lord said. “By working collaboratively with nurse managers, veterans will be monitored, or assisted, with oral hygiene practices daily, reducing the number of hospital-acquired pneumonia cases we report annually.”
The National HeRO Award is the highest level of HRO (High Reliability Organization) recognition available within VHA and is reserved to honor employees who advance VHA’s journey to high reliability through demonstration of VHA’s HRO principles in action. The HRO steering committee votes quarterly to select one winner in each of five categories for a National HeRO Award.
“We are extremely proud of Michelle for this well-deserved honor along with our dental and CLC staff for making the services we offer to our veterans even better,” interim Medical Center Director Robert Reeder said. “Significant reduction in hospital-acquired pneumonia is a great goal, but improving our veterans’ quality of life while providing their loved ones with peace of mind is priceless.”
High reliability organizations, according to the Patient Safety Network, “are organizations that operate in complex, high-hazard domains for extended periods without serious accidents or catastrophic failures. The concept of high reliability is attractive for health care, due to the complexity of operations and the risk of significant and even potentially catastrophic consequences when failures occur in health care. Sometimes people interpret high reliability as meaning effective standardization of health care processes. However, the principles of high reliability go beyond standardization; high reliability is better described as a condition of persistent mindfulness within an organization. High reliability organizations cultivate resilience by relentlessly prioritizing safety over other performance pressures.”
Reducing the number of hospital-acquired pneumonia cases is especially critical as the COVID-19 and delta variant further exacerbate respiratory illnesses and infections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.