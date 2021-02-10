DUBLIN — Carl Vinson VA Medical Center Director David L. Whitmer will host a virtual town hall via Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/VADublin) Thursday at 6 p.m. Whitmer will discuss the facility's current vaccination plan, the opening of the center's newest vaccine clinic at the Georgia VECTR Center, and potential clinics to open in the future.
“We’ve made great strides in vaccinating eligible veterans that we were able to open two additional vaccine clinics at our Macon outpatient clinic and the Georgia VECTR Center,” Whitmer said. “Our hard work and efficiency enables us to receive more of the vaccine, and that will help us create more vaccine clinics in our 49-county catchment area.”
Dublin VAMC covers 49 counties and has seven outpatient clinics located throughout middle Georgia in Albany, Macon, Perry, Tifton, Warner Robins (Air Force Base), Milledgeville and Brunswick.
Whitmer will answer questions after the presentation. The town hall will be posted to Dublin VAMC’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VADublin along with the slide deck for those who cannot attend the live broadcast
More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Carl Vinson VAMC has provided approximately 6,000 vaccines to veterans.
