DUBLIN — The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center, on behalf of the national DAISY Award Foundation, recently announced the selection of RN Lynn M. Rountree as a recipient of the prestigious DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
The DAISY Award memorializes J. Patrick Barnes, who died from the complications of the autoimmune disease idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura in 1999 at the age of 33. The DAISY Award, which stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem, and the DAISY Foundation, were developed by Barnes’ family as a way to acknowledge superior commitment to nursing by registered nurses.
Rountree was nominated for the award by Dr. Andrea Lambert, a primary care physician at the Dublin VA who recognized Rountree’s superior professionalism in her work caring for a veteran who was reluctant to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Despite the veteran’s fears, Rountree continued to maintain contact with the veteran and coordinate his care.
“RN Rountree is a very inspiring and loving person who takes the time to genuinely care for her patients," Lambert said. "Watching her nursing practice reminds me of Leo Buscaglia’s observation that too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest accomplishment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around. Lynn is the embodiment of that sentiment in her daily actions and a true inspiration for all us at the VA."
A nurse since 2003, Rountree has worked at the Dublin VA for seven years and was an LPN for three years before receiving her nursing credentials. A member of the Green Team in Primary Care where she primarily assists Drs. Lambert and Mathew Mathai, both of whom she credits, along with her other teammates, of creating an environment of support and professionalism that allows her to excel as a nurse.
“We can’t practice medicine alone," she said. "It takes a dedicated team, and I am grateful to have one."
Rountree noted that being a nurse was always her plan.
“I have always wanted to be a nurse," she said. "I realized at a young age that nurses are the real caregivers that go that extra step to help the patient and family members navigate and cope and understand their health issues. I worked many years in the Critical Care Unit, and it really hit home that we nurses are the interpreters and advocates for the patients. We hold the hand of sick and dying patients and family members and we celebrate their recovery.
"Nurses have a special bond to their patients. They trust us. Many times, veterans will come to the nurses for assistance and they really appreciate the efforts made by the nursing staff. That’s a sacred trust that all good nurses take very seriously.”
Reflecting on receiving the DAISY Award, Rountree said she was appreciative but observed that the work itself is inherently rewarding.
“I was very honored to receive the Daisy Award," she said. "I am just doing my duty to serve our veterans to the best of my ability. Nursing is so rewarding. That is what nursing is all about — helping others. It feels good, and I hope that fire never goes out."
Dr. Pam Jackson, head nurse at the Dublin VA, emphasized the model of nursing and VA professionalism that Rountree epitomizes.
“It was an honor recognizing Ms. Rountree as our DAISY recipient," Jackson said. "This esteemed nationally recognized award recognizes nurses who go above and beyond the call of duty when delivering care. Ms. Rountree’s commitment to veteran care shows in everything that she does for our veterans in Primary Care. It’s not only the impeccable clinical skills of the nurse that make the difference in the lives of our veteran, but the care and compassion in which the skill is delivered that Lynn demonstrates.
"We salute her and congratulate her on receiving this honor and being such an extraordinary example for others to follow."
VA medical center director David Whitmer affirmed Jackson’s sentiments.
“Everyone at the VA is crucial for our success in caring for America’s heroes, but when you look at health care from a high level, it’s almost always a nurse who makes the difference in a patient’s perception of quality care," Whitmer said. "I have many nurses in my own family, so I certainly have a soft spot for nurses and admire them and what they do. RN Rountree’s commitment to nursing excellence makes our entire VA team look good and honors nurses everywhere."
