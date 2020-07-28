MOULTRIE -- A driver departing from Albany on pretty much any road will soon see fields of peanuts and cotton and groves of pecan trees.
But while that evidence of a strong agricultural presence is something that becomes almost a blur of green that goes unnoticed for those who drive those highways daily, it can be a source of excitement for the uninitiated.
Among the latter is Princess Williams, a Williamsburg, Va., resident who recently immersed herself in the south Georgia farming landscape.
Williams recently made the trip from her home to Moultrie to get a look at farming up close during the annual Field Day at the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition demonstration site. It was a return to her roots of sorts for the bank loan officer who grew up on a farm.
While the number of farming operations in the United States is steadily declining, Williams is looking to buck the trend. She plans to purchase a farm later this year, so she wanted a first-hand look at what the business looks like these days.
“Some stuff has changed,” she said while looking at a field of cotton blooming. “It was my mentor from the Small Business Administration, who’s from this area, who suggested I check out the Expo.”
The country’s agricultural economy slowly changed until around the turn to the 20th century, when about 40 percent of U.S. residents lived on farms.
In 2019 about 1.3 percent of the population lived on farming operations, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There were some 6 million to 7 million farms from 1910 to 1940. As of 2019, there were about 2,023,400 farms, a decrease of 5,800 from the previous year, according to the agency.
“It’s so vital,” Williams said. “I don’t understand why people stopped farming. I’m concerned about the world, the earth itself, and where my food comes from.”
The COVID-19 crisis also brought some focus for Williams, who, told her story sounds a little bit like that of the “Green Acres” television show, said the theme song is her favorite.
“How funny is that?” she said of the tune. “It worried me when people started to run out of things. I was worried about food and what would be next.”
Williams said she envisions using her farming operation for education by having 4-H groups come out for a tour once she gets going. In the meantime, she has to make plans, including the purchase of expensive equipment.
But while walking in a field of cotton examining the pink and yellow buds, she was relaxed.
“There’s something calming about being out here,” she said. “I never saw it (cotton) up close. Wherever I saw it, it was already cotton.”
