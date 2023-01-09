Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, is closed through Friday to give students "time to heal" after a 6-year-old boy allegedly shot and injured a teacher Friday, the school announced.

The shooting came just six days into the new year, with police swarming a campus that still had a "Happy New Year" sign outside and taking the young child into custody.

Recommended for you

CNN's Nicole Grether and Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.

Tags