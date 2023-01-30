Richneck Elementary School has announced new safety protocols as students return to classes on Monday, nearly a month after a 6-year-old student allegedly shot his teacher inside a classroom.

In an email to families, newly-appointed school administrator Karen Lynch said the school in Newport News, Virginia, will have police on campus to "assist with the transition."

Recommended for you

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe, Dakin Andone, Aya Elamroussi, Chris Boyette, Michelle Watson, Brian Todd and Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.

Tags