An independent investigation shows the Fairfax County Public Schools system in Virginia did not intentionally refrain from notifying some high school students of their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, the system superintendent announced Wednesday.

The school district asked a law firm in January to conduct the investigation over publicized allegations that school staff withheld some notifications to "avoid hurting the feelings of students" who did not receive recognition, according to a statement from the district.

