Virginia schools superintendent denies effort to 'withhold recognition' amid National Merit Scholarship investigation

Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid. The Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent denied any "division-wide effort to withhold recognition," as multiple schools in her district in Virginia are under investigation for allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before many students submitted college applications.

 Craid Hudson/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Dr. Michelle Reid told CNN in an exclusive interview that the delay in notification was the result of not having a "division-wide protocol" in place for alerting students about National Merit Scholarship recognition.

CNN's Sara Smart contributed to this report.

