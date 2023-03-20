The first-grade teacher who was allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student in her Newport News, Virginia, classroom has spoken out for the first time since the January incident, saying in an interview with NBC that she has tried to "stay positive."

"I've been doing OK. It's been challenging," Abigail Zwerner told NBC's Savannah Guthrie in an interview, more than two months after the January 6 shooting at Richneck Elementary School left her hospitalized with gunshot wounds to the hand and chest.

