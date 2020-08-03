ALBANY -- The fourth time was the charm on Monday for a vote to install air cleaning equipment in Dougherty County buildings during a session that displayed one of the shortcomings of virtual meetings.
The Dougherty County Commission took three votes on a resolution to spend about $41,000 to install the devices in county buildings after another motion to delay the decision failed.
One of the votes on the resolution failed because Commissioner Clinton Johnson lost his phone connection.
“That’s one for the record books,” County Attorney Spencer Lee said during a telephone interview after the meeting. "I've never had anything like this before. It as an unusual thing."
However, given the circumstances of holding the virtual meeting and the absence of two members, it gave the commission the opportunity to reach a decision, he said.
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas, who has indicated support for the devices in prior meetings, and Commissioner Lamar Hudgins did not attend the virtual meeting.
“The whole reason for the redo was to have Commissioner Johnson, who was having problems getting into the meeting, have the opportunity to record his vote,” Lee said. “If you hadn’t had a virtual meeting, everybody would have been in the same room and been able to look each other in the eye. We deal with the technology we have.
“(We were) able to have a commissioner who had technical problems getting into the meeting to cast his vote. That was the point.”
Commissioners previously purchased an air filtration unit in May for the Judicial Building prior to the courts re-opening on a limited basis in June.
The equipment approved on Monday will be installed in the Government Center, libraries and other county buildings. The equipment was purchased with the expectation that it will filter contaminants from the air, potentially including the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, as well as other viruses, bacteria and molds.
On Monday, commissioners initially voted on a proposal from Commissioner Anthony Jones to delay making a decision in order to gather additional information on the air filtration systems. That proposal only gained the support of Commissioner Russell Gray.
During a subsequent motion to make the purchase, Jones indicated he thought he should vote against it based on his vote on the previous question of tabling the decision until a later time. Commissioner Gloria Gaines then put the question to Lee of whether Jones could vote in the affirmative on the motion to make the purchase.
After Lee indicated Jones could vote either way on the resolution calling for the purchase, Jones indicated that he wished to change his vote. But when the motion for the resolution was called a subsequent time, Johnson had been disconnected and was unable to cast his vote.
Later in the meeting, after Johnson reconnected, the fourth vote was taken, with Commissioners Victor Edwards, Gaines, Johnson and Jones voting in favor of the purchase.
Gray had previously questioned whether the investment was a good one, considering that the only reports that the technology is effective against the novel coronavirus come from the manufacturers of the equipment and not independent sources.
“I don’t want to be holding up progress on this issue with the doubts I have expressed before,” he said. “I would suggest the rest of the board move forward.”
