ALBANY – The University System of Georgia, in partnership with Governor Brian P. Kemp and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, will offer temporary housing to traveling nurses assisting at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Albany State University will provide rooms for the nurses in one residence hall. Residence halls at the university were closed last month following Gov. Brian Kemp’s declaration of a statewide public health emergency due to COVID-19.
The effort comes as the city of Albany and its surrounding communities battle a surge in COVID-19 cases. Gov. Kemp recently deployed medical support teams to Albany from the Georgia National Guard to provide support to the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital medical staff.
“To all of the health care providers working long shifts and sacrificing precious time away from home to protect Georgians, thank you," Kemp said. "You are invaluable in our fight against COVID-19. We owe a debt to you that we will never be able to repay. The men and women in our health care work force are true heroes, and that is why we are opening our doors to offer free housing to nurses in Albany while they care for patients in need. I ask Georgians to thank our health care providers, and I urge them to continue to pray for everyone affected by COVID-19.”
The on-campus housing allocated for health care providers will be in one residence hall and separate from units currently occupied by the few students authorized to remain on campus.
USG’s 26 institutions, including Albany State, are currently delivering online instruction through the summer semester. While institutions have remained open, only minimal staff is physically on-site to ensure continuity of certain services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.