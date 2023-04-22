ALBANY – The idea that “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure” is being demonstrated each week at the SOWEGA Council on Aging, where a group of volunteers is turning plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless.

For the team, there’s a process of transforming the bags into “plarn” -- “plastic yarn.” On Wednesday one volunteer smoothed the bags flat, then they were sent to others who cut the bags into strips suitable for crocheting or weaving into finished products.

