ALBANY -- Team registration for the United Way of Southwest Georgia's 2022 Day of Caring is now open. Day of Caring is one of United Way's largest days of community service and will take place on Friday.
Day of Caring offers opportunities for individuals or groups of volunteers to connect in the community. It provides a way to give back to the community in tangible, appreciated ways and promotes awareness of resources available to residents in Albany/Dougherty County. A volunteer kickoff event will be held at the United Way of Southwest Georgia office located at 112 North Westover Blvd. in Albany at 8 a.m. Volunteers will meet and get additional information about their project assignments scheduled from 9 a.m.-noon.
“This year, United Way of Southwest Georgia will mobilize close to 100 individuals in our community to participate in Day of Caring," United Way of Southwest Georgia CEO Shaunae Motley said in a news release. "We're thrilled to see so many citizens get excited about volunteering and proud to help local nonprofits advance their mission and build capacity."
Projects include such activities as landscaping, harvesting/planting, painting, and organizing at 10 local nonprofit organizations. Among these organizations are Albany YMCA, Albany Museum of Art, Lily Pad, Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany, Flint River Fresh, Liberty House, Family Literacy Connection, New Visions and A Better Way Grocers.
Volunteers from local businesses and organizations committed to this year's event include P&G, Turner Job Corps., Draffin-Tucker, Synovus Bank, United Way of Southwest Georgia Staff & Board, and several individual volunteers. However, more volunteers are still needed.
For more information, such as the project list or volunteer sign-up form, contact Tori Alexander at (229) 883-6700, extension 25, or tori.alexander@unitedwayswga.org. Individuals who don’t have a team but want to volunteer can still register, and United Way will work to build a team for them. To guarantee a Day of Caring T-shirt, registration should be completed by Wednesday.
United Way of Southwest Georgia is a cornerstone of support for its 16 agencies with 22 programs, currently impacting thousands of individuals in the southwest Georgia region. The agency works daily to advance the common good, bringing together people and resources to tackle complex issues and drive sustainable positive change to help the community thrive. United Way of Southwest Georgia serves a geographic territory of 13 counties including Baker, Calhoun, Crisp, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Mitchell, Randolph, Sumter, Terrell, Wilcox and Worth. To learn more about the United Way of Southwest Georgia and how you can support its partner organizations, visit https://www.unitedwayswga.org.
