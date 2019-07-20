ALBANY — American Cancer Society staffers are well outnumbered by volunteers, about 60 to one in southwest Georgia.
That demonstrates how vital volunteers are to the organization.
“My first involvement with (ACS) was Relay for Life,” Heather O’Connor, a volunteer wth American Cancer Society, said.
O’Connor, also a diabetes nurse educator at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, eventually dropped off in her participation in the 24-hour event. After her gastric cancer diagnosis in 2013, she got back into it. She has since became a member of Relay’s leadership team.
“In 2013, it became much more personal,” O’Connor said. “There is a lot to offer that so many don’t know about.”
While seeing the organization from the patient’s point of view, O’Connor was introduced to the service that connects people undergoing chemotherapy treatment to wigs. (Hair loss is a common side effect of chemo treatment.)
“They helped me try one on, and I took two home that day,” she said. “I said my hair was not a big deal, (but) it was when I didn’t have my own.”
One of the volunteer opportunities offered by American Cancer Society is Road to Recovery, which offers transportation for patients who cannot otherwise access their scheduled treatments.
“We pair volunteers with patients to transport them to and from treatment,” O’Connor said. “That is one of the things I’d like to do. If they do not get treatment, they are not on the road to recovery.”
O’Connor is beginning her third year on Relay’s leadership team for the Dougherty-Lee County event.
“That’s a yearlong time of commitment,” she said. “It gets busier at it gets closer to the event.”
O’Connor’s cancer was found by accident, after she ended up in the emergency room and had her gallbladder removed.
“The surgery went fine, and I was being discharged two days later,” she said. “The doctor saw me one last time, and the pathologist found cancer cells in my gallbladder.”
It turned out to be stage-four gastric cancer.
“It is a very aggressive type of cancer,” O’Connor said. “My prognosis was very poor.”
She was given one year with chemotherapy, and ended up receiving treatment for four years. The biopsy results on her stomach eventually started coming back clean, so after a year, she was allowed to stop chemotherapy treatments.
“It was a very rare case, but I was very fortunate,” O’Connor said. “I got to live each day to the fullest. I lost two family members in the time I had cancer.
“You don’t need to take cancer as a death sentence. I met patients and doctors; it got me more excited about the American Cancer Society and the Relay for Life event.”
It was not until her diagnosis that O’Connor became more aware of what American Cancer Society does, particularly in terms of research support.
“When it hits closer to home, it brings a different perspective,” she said. “I was not aware of all the things the American Cancer Society does. I knew the American Cancer Society was there; I didn’t know what all they did.
“Until you are in it (the cancer survivor community), you don’t understand what the need is.”
Her involvement in ACS activities has helped her on a professional level as well.
“We see quite a few patients because their cancer treatment is causing their blood sugar levels (to be impacted),” O’Connor said. “(It helps the patients) to have someone who has been there. It gives you a different empathy. I’ve been there. You do have to take it one day at a time.”
She said her cancer treatment also gave her a new outlook on what her oncology co-workers do.
Recruitment for new American Cancer Society volunteers is ongoing as efforts are under way to expand on the organization’s services. The issue is there are some misconceptions about how much work and time is expected.
“I think the thing that is intimidating is the involvement of time,” O’Connor said. “We don’t want them to think it is a lifelong involvement that is time consuming.
“There definitely is a greater need. I don’t think people don’t want to volunteer. They don’t know how to volunteer.”
The Relay event is one example of how American Cancer Society is expanding its effort to reach potential volunteers.
“It will be a bigger and better event, but we need help with it,” O’Connor said. “The more money we raise, the more we have for programs and research.”
Road to Recovery is also a program the organization is looking to expand. It can be of particular importance in a place like southwest Georgia, where there are more low-income cancer patients.
“We are in an underserved community with (people who have) no reliable transportation,” O’Connor said. “There are more and more people getting diagnosed with cancer, but we need to get them to their appointments.”
American Cancer Society is a national organization, but, O’Connor said, there are benefits in southwest Georgia that come from the organization. Work is ongoing to get the word out on what the organization does for cancer patients and survivors.
“Whether you were diagnosed 10 minutes or 10 years ago, you are a survivor,” she said. “I did have such great support; I want to be able to do that for others. This is a way to give back.”
Demetria Redding, community development manager for the American Cancer Society, works directly with volunteers based out of Albany, Tifton and Valdosta. Her job is to make sure they have the resources they need.
“It is just a partnership,” Redding said. “We are a volunteer-led, staff-supported organization. They are the ones doing the legwork. (The staff) is essentially a support system.”
Redding said volunteers undergo a course to educate them on how to perform their duties and are offered tools enabling them to raise funds for and market the organization.
About 20 Relay volunteers are based in Dougherty County, as well as 30 in Tifton and 23 in Valdosta.
“Without them, we would not be able to do what we do,” Redding said. “A lot of volunteers have personal connections. A lot have had cancer themselves.”
After having cancer, Redding said many volunteers are looking to give back to those traveling down the same road they have been on. These individuals often make the best volunteers, she said.
“It is not like we are soliciting,” she said. “They come to us. They can speak to how real it is. When it hits close to home, it is real.”
Even with these cancer survivors coming in to offer their time, a shortage of volunteers persists — in part because of the effort to expand.
“In this region, we are looking to improve our volunteer base,” Redding said. “We want to do that in a number of ways. (We want) to make (services) more effective.”
For instance, there is a need for Road to Recovery expansion. More people willing to provide transportation and able to pass the background check will make it a better service.
“We do not want a person to be hindered (by lack of access to care),” Redding said.
Like O’Connor, Redding said she has found a significant disconnect in knowledge on what is involved in acting as a volunteer as well as what American Cancer Society does. Volunteers can do as little as a couple of hours of helping out with a single event or holding someone’s hand after getting off work.
“Where we look at it, there is a disconnect with knowledge, and (with) what is out there,” Redding said. “There are options out there.”
She said the organization wishes to be proactive by promoting preventive health measures, including vaccinations. The plan of attack is to first put energy into community engagement and then use these engagements as platforms for education.
This includes developing relationships with employers and schools.
“The young children, they too have a voice, and no effort is too small,” Redding said.
Redding recently made a trip to the Hope Lodge in Decatur, which provides lodging to patients traveling for treatment. She was emotionally moved by talking to individuals from southwest Georgia who have benefited from the service.
“There are people in our backyard benefiting from American Cancer Society,” she said. “They felt just right at home. It touches our homes here.”
For more information on volunteer opportunities, visit www.cancer.org/involved/volunteer.html. To learn more about American Cancer Society resources and events in Georgia, visit www.cancer.org/about-us/local/georgia.html.