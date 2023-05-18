ATLANTA -- Vote Run Lead, the nonprofit that trains women to run for political office and win, announced that it has expanded its staff to include two new state directors for Georgia and Minnesota and expanded its headquarters staff with the addition of a new program manager and communications manager.
Ashlee Bruner has come on board as the new state director for Georgia. Vote Run Lead officials said Bruner is a purpose-driven advocate and strategist with a passion for ensuring that historically marginalized people lead conversations about power and leadership. She has held community and civic engagement roles in corporate and nonprofit spaces.
A lauded public speaker, Bruner has scaled volunteer programs and built broad-based progressive coalitions working toward equity and thriving communities. She earned a political science degree with a minor in women/gender studies from Delaware State University, and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Belhaven University. She is a 2022 Fellow of New Leaders Council Atlanta and a 2021 alumna of the Ignite Change Fellowship powered by Emily’s List.
In Minnesota, Kate Lundquist has taken on the role of deputy state director. She was born and raised in Duluth, Minn., and graduated from Bemidji State University with a K-8 teaching license. She spent several years teaching middle school English in the remote rural town of Roseau, located on the Canada/Minnesota border. She also worked as a birth doula.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ashlee and Kate as our new state directors,” Sabrina Shulman, the chief political officer with Vote Run Lead, said. “Their broad histories with their respective states, and their deep roots in their communities and passion for supporting women leaders make them great additions to lead Vote Run Lead training efforts in their states. We can’t wait to see and meet the women they help run for office — and win.”
Also new to Vote Run Lead is Carissa Davies, who is taking on the role of program manager. Davies is a graduate of CUNY Hunter College with a degree in political science and history. She has spent time traveling to rural Thailand, where she taught English to high school students. During her career, she has worked in direct services, managing a variety of educational programs for immigrant families and older adults in New York City, as well as managing a work force development program in Los Angeles for pregnant and parenting foster youth.
“Carissa is another great addition to the Vote Run Lead team,” Shulman said. “Carissa has already jumped in and is working on the programs being made available through our new Vote Run Lead web-based resource VRLHQ.org, and working with all of our state directors on specific programming for their regions. We are so lucky to have her on board.”
Also joining Vote Run Lead is Amy Winn as senior communications manager. Winn is overseeing Vote Run Lead’s communications content. She earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia. Her early career was spent writing and editing for news organizations and publications — first in her hometown of Atlanta, then upstate/Hudson Valley New York, and finally settling in New York City and transitioning to marketing and communications roles.
“We are really excited to have Amy Winn join the Vote Run Lead team,” Cheryl Renée Waide, the organization's chief communications officer. “Amy brings a great journalism background and editorial know-how to this pivotal role in our organization. She is already on board and helping us streamline our content and communications, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with her on current and future projects.”
