ATLANTA -- Vote Run Lead, the nonprofit that trains women to run for political office and win, announced that it has expanded its staff to include two new state directors for Georgia and Minnesota and expanded its headquarters staff with the addition of a new program manager and communications manager.

Ashlee Bruner has come on board as the new state director for Georgia. Vote Run Lead officials said Bruner is a purpose-driven advocate and strategist with a passion for ensuring that historically marginalized people lead conversations about power and leadership. She has held community and civic engagement roles in corporate and nonprofit spaces.

