ALBANY -- The nearly half-billion dollars spent on the non-stop political ads, mailbox-clogging postcards from candidates and third parties, texts and email appeals apparently have paid off in at least one way -- driving voters to the polls for Tuesday’s U.S. Senate runoff races.
As of midday Tuesday, Dougherty County’s top elections official said participation could eclipse that in the November general election that featured a presidential race on the ballot; and in Lee County the number of voters could come in at four times the number who generally would turn out for a Senate runoff.
While the final tally depended on Election Day turnout, the early number of votes cast gave reason for that optimism.
In the 13 days of early voting for the runoff election, nearly 2,000 voters cast ballots in Dougherty County, possibly more than the number cast in the 17 days of early in-person voting ahead of the general election, Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said.
“I’ve never seen 1,900-something voters show up (for a runoff) before,” she said. “I was impressed because we’ve never seen that for early voting.”
Between 10,000 and 11,000 of the county’s 60,000 registered voters requested absentee ballots, and Nickerson’s office had received about 6,900 of those. Absentee ballots can be received through the end of Election Day.
Voters also took advantage of four ballot drop boxes placed throughout Albany. At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the final collection was to take place, at which time the boxes were to be physically removed from those sites, as required by law, Nickerson said.
One glitch marred Tuesday morning, as a tabulating machine malfunctioned at the Pine Bluff Precinct in east Albany. The faulty machine was replaced.
“Voters continued to vote while the scanner was replaced,” Nickerson said. “Those ballots were placed in the emergency bin. The ballots in the emergency bin, (after) the manager announces the precinct is closed, we will begin to count those emergency ballots.”
Georgia’s new tabulating machines, used first in late 2019, print out a paper ballot that voters can check to determine the accuracy of their choices before inserting in a scanning machine.
In another instance, additional equipment was sent to a precinct where turnout was heavy.
Otherwise, Nickerson said, the day was looking good.
“We’re hearing that the voters are voting and everything is moving along pretty smoothly,” she said.
The head election official also addressed a challenge of voter fraud in the county, including accusations of ballots being cast in the names of deceased residents.
All of Georgia’s counties use the secretary of state’s statewide application system, she said. When voters register, their names are checked against lists of deceased individuals. The system also checks to determine if a potential voter is ineligible due to being a convicted felon whose voting rights have been stripped.
Only after that process is a voter moved from from the “pending” list to active voter status, she said.
In Lee County, voter turnout also was strong, following a busy two weeks of early voting and voter participation via absentee ballots.
Prior to Tuesday’s polling, some 40 percent of the county’s 23,344 registered voters had cast ballots through either early voting or absentee ballot, Elections Supervisor Veronica Johnson said. Of those, 7,446 voted early in-person, and 1,950 of 2,489 absentee ballots mailed to voters had been returned.
“The last update, we were at 47 percent turnout so far for this election," Johnson said. "In the general election, it was 72 percent. You always hope you can get at least half of those people back, and I’d say we’ll do at least that.”
Turnout could reach as high as 60 percent, compared to about 20 percent who have shown up in previous U.S. Senate runoff elections, Johnson said.
There has been some confusion, some stoked by social media. In one instance on Monday, Johnson was alerted to a Facebook post in which someone reported being denied the vote. Since there was no voting on Monday, the claim obviously was false. However, some voters who were mailed absentee ballots were confused when alerted to that fact upon showing up to vote in person.
Some voters qualify to automatically receive absentee ballot applications and may have forgotten checking the box for that service, for example. When those voters show up at the polls, they have the option of invalidating the absentee ballot and voting in person, but they are not turned away, Johnson said.
Her office is always willing to answer questions from voters about the process, Johnson said.
“If we’re not explaining something (sufficiently), we welcome the opportunity to explain it again,” she said. “It’s a learning process. If they call me or my office, we’ll be happy to explain.
“There’s no smoke and mirror, nothing behind the curtain. It’s all out in plain sight.”
