ALBANY -- After an election season disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the big day has arrived with voters having one final opportunity to weigh in on the presidential race and other national and state contests.
Polls will open across the state Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election officials in Dougherty and Lee counties have cautioned that voters can expect some waiting time in line as social distancing to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus will be observed.
Voters are not required to wear a face mask, but they are encouraged to do so. In addition to the 28 polling locations in Dougherty County, voters also can drop off absentee ballots until 7 p.m. at four locations: the 222 Pine Avenue Government Center and Tallulah Massey, Southside and Northwest public library locations.
“This is going to allow the process to continue,” Dougherty County Election Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said during a Monday update to the Dougherty County Commission. “Those voters that will not vote (in person) on Election Day that have received their absentee ballots will still be able to stand at the drop boxes without standing in line.”
While voters who have tested positive for the coronavirus or are in isolation or quarantine due to potential exposure are allowed to vote at a voting precinct, Nickerson encouraged those individuals to take advantage of the drop boxes.
Through the end of the early voting period on Friday, 22,184 of the county’s registered voters, or 37.6 percent, had cast ballots either in person, through mail-in absentee or by placing them in one of the drop boxes. Some 9,069 votes had been collected at the drop boxes through Friday.
The total includes 13,076 who voted early, down from the 14,368 who voted early in the 2016 presidential election.
However that decline was more than made up for with the number of ballots mailed in, which totaled 1,600 in 2016. Through Friday, 9,096 absentee ballots had been received through the mail, Nickerson said, and the U.S. Postal Service will deliver all ballots received on Tuesday after 7 p.m. Officials will collect ballots from drop boxes and remove them at 7 p.m., as required by state law.
Despite the strong showing in mail-in ballots, Dougherty County still lags behind its surrounding counties, where turnout was approaching or had surpassed 50 percent as of Friday.
In Lee County, more than 50 percent had voted, and Election Supervisor Veronica Johnson expected to perhaps break the 80 percent turnout total achieved in 2016.
Responding to a question from Commissioner Victor Edwards, Nickerson said that the number of poll workers will be sufficient to handle the election. Greeters will walk the lines to help older and disabled voters move to the front of the line and provide other information including the location of sample ballots.
“Yes, we have the staff, approximately 10 at every precinct,” she said. “We have deployed more than 300 people.”
Her office had scheduled meetings with poll workers for Monday night, and instructions were to include safety protocols.
Dougherty and Lee counties will observe safety precautions, including having workers wear masks and disinfecting the styluses used to mark ballots after each use.
Commissioner Gloria Gaines said that voters have the chance on Tuesday to increase the turnout that has been exceeded by others in the area.
“I’d just like to give a shout out to our voters who on the first couple of days did experience some problems,” she said. “But they stuck with it. Some of them actually stood in line for several hours to vote, and I just want to applaud you.
“This is democracy, and I encourage you to take advantage of it.”
