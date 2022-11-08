ALBANY — Months of political ads on TV, texts, emails and political postcards stuffed in mailboxes could be coming to an end with Tuesday’s general election — unless one or more races require a runoff in a month.
For Albany resident Woody Hart, his trip to his polling place at Merry Acres Middle School on Election Day was the first in 20 years.
Like Rip Van Winkle after sleeping for 20 years, Hart, 74, discovered that the election process has changed as he used the plastic card to access the touchscreen ballot machine that prints out a paper ballot that voters feed into a scanner.
The last time he voted it was with the old punch card method, in which voters punched a hole in the paper with a stylus to select their candidates.
“I tell you the truth, I don’t really know,” Hart, who has lived in the neighborhood for decades and attended the school when it was newly built, said of his two-decade absence from the polls. “I think the other elections in the past kind of bored me. I kind of got complacent about it. My wife votes religiously. She’s been after me.”
Recently, Hart made a trip to Dougherty County’s voter registration office and found he was still on the rolls but inactive. He activated his status and showed up on Election Day to vote for his favored Republican candidates.
“I really think there’s good people on both sides of the table,” he said. “Where I worked, about half the people were Republicans, about half were Democrats.”
Despite his unfamiliarity with the new voter machines, Hart said he didn’t find the process difficult.
“It was OK,” he said. “I had not used anything like that before. It makes it really efficient.”
Another voter at the Merry Acres precinct, this one 79 years old, on his way out the door after voting said he had voted in elections since he was 18.
“It’s just a habit,” he said. “When I was in high school in the ’60s, they took us down to register. I vote for people I want. I don’t care about the party.”
The voter said he will be happy to have the constant barrage of television ads for candidates come to an end.
“They don’t make me crazy,” he said. “I’m already crazy, I don’t need no help.”
At about noon, poll workers at the precinct said that voting had been steady all day but with no long lines at the location.
As of 2 p.m., Dougherty Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said poll workers had reported that 4,582 ballots had been cast, with five precincts not included in that total because they had not made a report at that time. Voting seemed to be going smoothly and no lengthy wait times had been reported, Nickerson said.
“We’re fortunate to report we’ve had a smooth day,” she said. “Voters have been coming out, and our team members have been moving them through the process.”