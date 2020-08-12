Waitr doubling delivery range for some Albany restaurants

ALBANY -- A food-delivery phone app that offers service in Albany is doubling down on its reach to keep up with growing demand and help businesses deal with the impact of COVID-19.
Waitr announced on Wednesday that it has doubled the delivery range of its delivery zones for some restaurants in the city.
“In the last two months alone, the popular app has added more and more local eateries to its platform from many independent restaurants, as well as several well-known chains,” the company said. “For its customers, this means increased access to their favorite foods from the area’s top dining establishments. Waiter has 43 partners in the Albany area from which to choose.”
Certain restaurants now have a reach as far as 10 miles for delivery service through Waitr drivers, and that gives residents more dining choices.
“We’ve heard from many customers that their favorite restaurant was across town and therefore too far away,” said Melodie Jackson, regional manager for Waitr. “Now, with the expanded service, they will have easy access to most of their favorite foods.”
As of the end of June, Waiter and sister brand Bite Squad operated in more than 600 small- and medium-sized cities. The two services provide deliveries from restaurants and grocery stores in underserved locations.
The two brands have some 250 drivers in Albany.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has worked with new and existing restaurant partners to increase opportunities for food delivery and provided free marketing and promotional support, as well as reduced delivery fees, Carl Grimstad, Waitr’s chairman and CEO, said. Those moves are meant to boost opportunities for restaurants to provide delivery and sustain their businesses.
“Waitr continues to actively work with our local communities, diners, restaurant partners, drivers and employees to mitigate risks and hardships arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
