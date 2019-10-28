Waitr to deliver free Thanksgiving meals to Albany families in need

ALBANY — Waitr, the popular food delivery app, has launched a "Share Thanksgiving" food drive campaign. The citizens of Albany will be among those benefiting from the campaign.
Waitr will help feed Albany area families in need by providing them with free Thanksgiving meals. When anyone orders from Waitr, the company will make a donation toward buying meals for area families during the annual November holiday.
During the week of Thanksgiving, Waitr will team with local restaurants to deliver free hot meals to thousands of families. Waitr is expanding its Share Thanksgiving efforts this year, anticipating the delivery of more than 4,000 meals nationwide — doubling last year’s total.
“Our goal is to ensure no one in our community goes hungry this Thanksgiving,” Whitney Savoie, market development director for Waitr, said. “If we can play a part in spreading a little bit of joy — even if it’s just in a small way like bringing them a hot meal, it’s worth it.”
Waitr teams will work with organizations in the cities they serve to identify families who need assistance — and anyone can also nominate a family they know at waitrapp.com.
The campaign will continue through Nov. 22.
“There are a lot of families who are not sure where their next meal will come from," Savoie said. "The Share Thanksgiving initiative gives them the chance to enjoy and celebrate a hot Thanksgiving dinner.”
Launched in 2015, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, along with recently acquired food delivery company Bite Squad, connects local restaurants to diners in underserved U.S. markets.