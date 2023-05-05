Walensky leaving post as CDC director

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is leaving her government post, the agency and President Joe Biden announced on May 5.

 Stefani Reynolds/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Walensky's last day on the job will be June 30, according to an email sent to CDC employees Friday, which was shared with CNN.

