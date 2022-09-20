'Walk Out of Darkness' program to offer suicide awareness to Dougherty teenagers and college students

The United Way of Southwest Georgia, along with a number of partners, is hosting a youth suicide prevention program to help students who are struggling with issues.

 Special Photo

ALBANY — Grade-school students and those now in college went through a lot as a result of being sent home during the worst of the pandemic, from isolation to depression to loss of loved ones from the disease.

With that in mind, local organizers are going to take area students on a walk Wednesday evening to talk about suicide prevention and dealing with issues. The “Walk Out of Darkness” is scheduled for 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Albany State University East Campus.

Recommended for you

States With the Most Bankruptcies

States With the Most Bankruptcies

After years of encouraging downward trends, bankruptcies in the U.S. could once again be in focus. With the economy potentially facing a recession, inflation eating into budgets, lenders raising interest rates, and some industries seeing major layoffs, households are starting to feel greater… Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.