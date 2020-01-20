ALBANY -- As police cars shadowed a group of mostly black marchers on Monday, the scene could have been similar to many from nearly six decades ago, except instead of waiting to escort the group to jail, the law enforcement officers' duty was to ensure the marchers safely reached their destination.
The fifth annual The Walk, held on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, was marked by the Albany Freedom Singers chanting songs from that bygone era, education for the young and reminiscence by those who were there.
The walk, in which about 250 took part, included stops at the Charles Sherrod Civil Rights Park, Albany’s bus station and ended at Freedom Alley, the former site of the Albany jail and now the downtown Government Annex.
“As I walked the walk I saw 60 years ago,” event organizer Henry Mathis said during an interview afterwards, “I saw the police escorting us there to a point where the old jail stood 60 years ago, (and) when we got here many of us were arrested.
“I came from a family who believed in standing up for justice. I was taught to take a stand, even if to stand was a detriment to your health and your welfare.”
During the stop at the bus station, one of the Freedom Singers recounted how those who marched back then didn’t do it for one day, but day after day. Those who participated were not sure they would return home, and many were threatened with the loss of their job by white employers if they participated in civil rights activities. Those threats often were carried out.
Churches had their mortgage notes called by banks, Mathis told the group.
Civil rights pioneer C.T. Johnson, who was scheduled to speak, was unable to attend after undergoing emergency surgery.
While some things have changed for the better, King’s vision has not been fully realized, said Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy, who filled in for Johnson.
“History now shows us that since the days that brother Martin Luther King Jr. advocated for justice in the ‘50s and ‘60s, many laws have changed, giving equal access,” McCoy said. “Some would even argue that times have changed so much for the better since Dr. King that there is no more racism. That there is no more social injustice. They would declare that this is a new day.”
While true, that is not the entire picture, he said.
“Dr. King dreamed of the day when everyone would prosper economically, yet here we are 50 years later, and people of color still lag behind our white brothers and sisters in the areas of education, employment, wages and income, and home ownership,” McCoy said. “Today, people of color still disproportionately populate our nation’s jails and prisons because they are arrested and prosecuted at an alarmingly higher rate. And today, our black families continue to amass only a fraction of the wealth amassed by white families in America.”
King was called by God, McCoy said, to lead a movement for freedom. During his era, some who fought for that freedom died, were jailed and were attacked in the streets by police dogs and with fire hoses.
“For this dream, people were spat on and called everything but children of God,” he said. “He led the charge and raised awareness to the injustices of his day. He woke up our communities and made us realize that we were so much better than we were being treated, and he also gave us permission to do something about it.”
Finally, McCoy challenged those in attendance to continue working toward that dream in the face of setbacks.
“So today, as we remember his big beautiful dream, I challenge you to dream on, think big, but most importantly be deliberate in your actions to change the things that don’t serve our world,” McCoy said. “We were given this legacy of a dream, not so that we would simply hold it as a cavalier idea and pass his historic speech from generation to generation.
“We were given the dream so that we would make it live, and in doing so make our world better in the sight of man, and we make it best in the sight of God. Thank you, Dr. King, for your dream. Today we promise to make it live again and again and again.”
