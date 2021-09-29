Walk to End Alzheimer's on tap for Saturday

ALBANY — The bright flowers symbolic of the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease will return to Albany’s Riverfront Park on Saturday for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s that will be back live after 2020’s event was held virtually.
The 2021 walk also will have an online option for those who cannot attend in person, and there also will be the opportunity for smaller gatherings in neighborhoods.
“Our Albany Walk to End Alzheimer’s teams and participants are relentless in their fight against this disease,” Chrystal Bell, walk manager for the Georgia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, said. “More than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association provides care and support to families while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
The Promise Garden ceremony with flowers of blue, purple, yellow and orange representing surviving family members, caregivers and supporters will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the two-mile walk. The walks, which were started in 1989, are held to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
So far, 70 participants representing 23 teams have committed to the walk that has a goal of raising $44,000 to fight the disease.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
In Georgia there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 334,000 caregivers.
Organizers will implement safety protocols for the event, including social distancing, face masks and no-contact registration. Hand-sanitizing stations also will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.