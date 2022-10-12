CARROLLTON — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke to supporters at a campaign stop in Carrollton but did not directly address recent unfavorable allegations about his payment for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion and violence against his ex-wife.

In the past few weeks, Walker has faced a string of troubling allegations. His son, Christian Walker, took to social media to criticize his father’s violence and parenting.

