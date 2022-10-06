In Senate races across the country, candidates are locked in a debate over debates

Herschel Walker, left, and Raphael Warnock

ATLANTA -- Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker raised more than $12 million during the last three months, the former University of Georgia football star’s campaign reported.

That’s less than half of the more than $26 million incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., raised during the third quarter.

Recommended for you

Tags