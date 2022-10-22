ATLANTA -- Georgia voters are being asked to choose between two nationally prominent black men with deep ties to the state when they vote in a U.S. Senate race that could determine the balance of power in Washington.
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are both well-known nationwide as well as in Georgia.
Warnock holds the pulpit at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, the former church of Martin Luther King Jr. He shot to national prominence when he won Georgia’s Senate seat in a run-off early last year, tipping the balance of power on Capitol Hill to the Democrats.
Walker is one of the most-storied University of Georgia football players of all time. After leaving UGA, he went on to play professional football for several teams, including a United States Football League team owned by Donald Trump. The former president endorsed Walker’s run for Georgia’s Senate seat.
Warnock is a staunch supporter of a woman’s right to choose.
“A patient's room is too narrow and small and cramped a space for a woman, her doctor and the United States government as we are witnessing right now,” Warnock has said repeatedly at campaign events this fall. “I trust women more than I trust politicians.”
In contrast, Walker is an opponent of abortion. In the past, Walker has indicated he opposes all abortions, with no exceptions for the life of the mother or in the case of rape or incest.
However, during a recent debate, Walker said he supports Georgia’s “heartbeat law,” which bans most abortions after about six weeks but includes exceptions for rape and incest.
Walker has denied recent media reports that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion and encouraged her to have a second abortion.
Walker said he would address inflation by increasing American energy independence..
Warnock, in contrast, blamed inflation on corporate greed.
Warnock is a strong proponent of Medicaid expansion in Georgia. He wrote legislation to provide a federal workaround to allow Georgia and other non-Medicaid-expansion states to provide health coverage to uninsured people. The workaround failed to gain traction in Congress amid Republican opposition.
Warnock has been a proponent of college student loan debt relief. He has called on Biden to take action to forgive some student loan debt, which Biden did earlier this fall.
Warnock frequently tells audiences that federal programs such as Head Start and student loans allowed him to get a good education despite being one of 12 children in a family where money was tight. He says still more loan relief is needed.
Walker, on the other hand, has criticized the loan-relief measure.
Warnock supported a gun-control bill passed by Congress in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, shootings. The new law imposes tougher background checks for people under age 21 who want to buy guns.
Walker opposes most gun control measures as unconstitutional.
“Any law or bill passed that affects anyone’s Second Amendment, I’m not going to stand for,” Walker said.
Both candidates face liabilities with voters due to unsavory aspects of their past personal lives.
One attack ad shows Walker’s ex-wife describing how Walker held a gun to her head. Another attack ad features the words of Walker’s son, Christian, a Republican activist who lashed out at his father following a media report alleging Walker paid for a former girlfriend’s abortion.