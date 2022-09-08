bridge 1.jpg

 Special Photo: Georgia DOT

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation is trying to find homes for historic bridges that have outlived their usefulness and need to be replaced.

The agency’s Office of Environmental Services announced the launching of a website that will spread the word about historic bridges that are available for relocation and preservation.

