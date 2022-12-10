SOCIAL CIRCLE — Georgia is offering a helping hand to projects that help people experience the animals, plants and natural habitats emphasized in Georgia’s State Wildlife Action Plan.

The opportunity comes by way of the state Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Viewing Grants Program. The agency is now accepting proposals for 2023. The deadline to apply — online at georgiawildlife.com/WildlifeViewingGrants — is Feb. 7.

  • By Amber Jeffcoat amber.jeffcoat@albanyherald.com
  • Updated