ALBANY – Anyone with an interest in the history of WW II should consider attending the monthly dinner presentation Thursday evening at American Legion Post 30.
This month’s program will feature a slideshow presentation focusing on the Battle of the Bulge, which took place 75 years ago. Chris Lewis, Army Command Sargent Major (retired), will be the featured speaker. Lewis is imminently qualified to talk about the key battle, having served 32 years in the army and currently serving as the Director of Education and Volunteer services at the National Infantry Museum in Columbus. With a master’s degree in history and a career in the Infantry, his knowledge is not only historical but practical.
Lewis’s presentation will include an update on the museum and what it has to offer visitors.
“The museum has twice been voted to be ‘the best free museum in America’,” Dan Brewer, commander of American Post 30, said. "It is an excellent venue for a day trip for those living in southwest Georgia.
“The 190,000-square-foot facility opened in 2009 and chronicles the history of the United States Army infantryman, from the American Revolution to the war in Afghanistan. The museum includes interactive multimedia exhibits, along with exhibits and artifacts."
Brewer lamented that just the other day he was speaking to a group of young Albanians who did not even know about the battle, much less its significance in American and world history.
According to Brewer, the Battle of the Bulge started on Dec. 16, 1944, at a point in the war when our troops thought the war was basically over and they were about to go home. Ironically the largest battle of the war was yet to take place.
The Battle of the Bulge would take 42 days and become the largest single action of WW II. At its peak, the Germans committed approximately 450,000 troops and the Americans had more than 600,000 involved.
“The fatality rate of this battle would average 1 in 6 combatants," Brewer said. "The initial push by the Germans was so intense, the line bulged forward. Over 100,00 Germans and more than 80,000 Americans would die. The average temperature was in the 20s and conditions were horrible.”
Brewer asked that those planning to attend call (229) 881-9426 to make reservations. Payment for the dinner is $10 per person and will be accepted at the door the night of the event. However, to ensure adequate seating, those planning to attend are asked to call ahead.
The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 30, 2916 Gillionville Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.