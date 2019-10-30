ALBANY -- Officials with ESG Operations Inc. of Macon, which earlier this year signed a $1 million-plus-a-year contract to work with the city of Albany on improving its antiquated sewer system, have made $1,000 contributions to the campaigns of incumbent Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and Ward IV City Commissioner Roger Marietta.
Marietta's opponent in the Nov. 5 municipal election, businessman Chad Warbington, said late Wednesday afternoon both officials should return the money. The contributions show up on candidate campaign disclosure paperwork filed by both Hubbard and Marietta.
"I'm not making any accusations that this is anything unlawful," Warbington told The Albany Herald. "But it definitely has the appearance of pay-for-play. I know if I were a sitting commissioner, I would return the money immediately, and I think that's what needs to be done."
Warbington, who is challenging Marietta for his Ward IV seat for a second time, said Marietta and Hubbard had "muddied the waters" by taking the contributions.
"The sewer system in our community is our most fragile infrastructure," the businessman said. "Now, a question can be planted in voters' minds that, if there is a spill in the future, will (Marietta or Hubbard) show preferential treatment?
"I also question the wisdom of (ESG and Constantine, which also contributed $1,000 to Hubbard's campaign) making those kinds of donations. It wasn't a situation where the CEO or some official with the companies made personal donations. No, these were company checks. I just think the money should be returned."
Marietta acknowledged early Thursday afternoon that he received the ESG contribution, but he said that implications of impropriety are baseless.
"There were no political favors here," the 12-year city commissioner said. "That contract was awarded (to ESG) in the previous fiscal year, so to imply that this (contribution) is in any way 'repaying a favor' is absurd.
"I didn't solicit a contribution (from ESG), but they do know that I was one of the first commissioners who started pushing for the city to work on improving our sewer system. I knew from my experience as mayor of Fayetteville how important infrastructure issues like sewers are to a city, and I assume that is why they chose to make the contribution. Which I appreciate."
The Herald's efforts to reach Hubbard Wednesday were not successful.
"There really isn't anything there to try and make this into some kind of crooked politics," Marietta added. "Yes, I voted to approve the contract with ESG, but I did so because I knew we had to take action to shore up our sewer system. If you'll remember, the commission voted unanimously to approve that contract."