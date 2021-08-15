Ward II Albany Commissioner Matt Fuller won't seek second term

ALBANY -- Citing the desire to spend more time with his two children and the purchase of a new home outside his ward boundaries, Ward II Albany City Commissioner Matt Fuller has decided he’s “one and done” and will not seek re-election.
Fuller, who was elected in 2017, said he will endorse Jalen Johnson, who is one of two candidates who have announced intentions to run for the Ward II seat. Former commission member Bobby Coleman is the other candidate who has announced.
“After a lot of thought, (talking) with my wife, I decided I wasn’t going to run,” Fuller said. “It kind of went back to spending more time with my family.”
Fuller said his son, 5, and 8-year-old daughter “are into all kinds of sports and activities. Certainly I want to be able to spend more time with them. It’s tough. You hate to (leave). I’ve gone back and forth so many times.”
The commissioner said he is impressed with Johnson.
“I’ve met with Jalen Johnson several times,” Fuller said. “I think he’s a great young man. I think he’s the right man for the job.”
Qualifying for commission Wards II, III and V seats runs Monday through Friday.
