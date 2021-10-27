ALBANY -- For Adam Inyang, community engagement is a big part of his life, whether through music, filmmaking or a blog in which he has addressed issues concerning the Albany City Commission.
Inyang, who describes himself as an artist and entrepreneur born and raised in the city, is now seeking to become a city commissioner.
The co-owner of EZee Copy on Gillionville Road is one of three candidates for the Ward II commission seat in the city's Nov. 2 municipal election. Former Commissioner Bobby Coleman and Jalen Johnson are the other candidates looking to take the reins from incumbent Commissioner Matt Fuller, who is not seeking a second term.
“I’ve been active here in local politics and local social movements for a long time,” Inyang said. “I’ve been advocating for our youth for years. I’ve helped form community groups. I’ve been advocating with the City Commission on how to spend (taxpayers’) money, active in voter registration.”
The fatal shooting of Michael Brown in 2014 in Ferguson, Mo., by a police officer was an event that motivated Inyang.
“After he got killed, I got involved in a lot of protest activities,” he said.
Inyang has been critical of the commission, and most recently voiced opposition to the board’s decision to use $10 million in federal funds awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act to fund upgrades to the city’s stormwater/sewage system.
He said he would like to see the commission assist small businesses in Albany, which he said would address the city’s high rate of poverty at nearly one-third of residents, as well as crime.
Inyang also said he sees the growth of the hemp industry in the area as a possible economic development tool.
The city can assist struggling businesses “through access to cash -- small businesses, and growing and expanding businesses, giving them a way to succeed so they can pay their workers,” he said.
Some of the alternatives Inyang suggested for spending the money intended to help rebuild communities impacted by COVID-19 include supporting urban farming methods and a one-time investment in solar development that would help move the city “off the grid.” Other ways the funds could support recovery include helping workers develop skills and the development of a health and nutrition store such as GNC.
“These things can help address a number of needs,” Inyang said. “(Let’s do) alternative energy investment through houses and businesses and connect the city and these centralized grids where they can sell their excess energy in the marketplace.”
The city also needs to expand recreation to give young people another avenue that will help them steer clear of crime, the candidate said.
“The No. 1 crime in Albany is entering vehicles,” he said. “These kids know when police are coming through. They know when the shift changes are.
“We have to be honest about that fact so we can honestly respond to the issue, which is these kids' needs are not being met. If their needs were being met, they wouldn't turn to crime."
While Albany, like many cities, experienced a spike in violent crime last year that has been addressed with increased pay for police officers, Inyang said that more police is not necessarily the answer.
“Police presence does not reduce crime,” he said. “That’s what the data has shown. Police are not trained or equipped to prevent crime."
