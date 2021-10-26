Ward II candidate Jalen Johnson emphasizes D.C. connections, public safety background

Editor’s Note: Fourth in a series of articles about the nine candidates running for the Ward II, Ward III and Ward V seats on the Albany City Commission in the Nov. 2 municipal election.
ALBANY — When Jalen Johnson wanted to participate in band in high school, it wasn’t just a walk in the sports park; the teen worked a job to afford his equipment.
“I graduated from Dougherty (High School),” he said. “I was a drum major in the band. All four years of high school I worked in the movie theater. That was the only way I could afford to be in the marching band.”
Now the 22-year-old Johnson is seeking to go to work for the residents of Ward II as a candidate for the Albany City Commission. He is one of three candidates, along with former commission member Bobby Coleman and Adam Inyang, seeking the seat held by Commissioner Matt Fuller, who is not seeking a second term.
After graduating from Valdosta State University with a degree in criminal justice, Johnson worked as a legislative aide for several U.S. representatives. He is currently director of grassroots advocacy for the Georgia Charter School Association.
The first in his family to attend college, Johnson said his criminal justice background will help him address the issue of crime.
“I’m the grandson of a police officer,” he said. “That’s kind of where I got my interest in law enforcement and police. We have a high crime rate in Albany. I wanted to represent my community and make a positive impact. I’m strong for public safety, period.”
As is the case across the country, the Albany Police Department is dealing with a severe shortage of officers, confirmed by a recent study conducted for the city showing the need for more patrol officers.
“I think staffing can be addressed, with a salary commensurate with the job,” Johnson said. “People say more police won’t be the answer, but I can assure you less officers is not the answer either.”
The issue of crime also has an impact on the city’s economy, the candidate said.
“I’ve talked to investors and business owners,” Johnson noted. “The first thing someone does when they look to locate to a place, they look at the crime rate.”
Another important issue for Johnson is improving broadband access, including rural broadband and connectivity to those who do not have service and better service for those who experience frequent interruptions.
The candidate said he thinks his experience in Washington and the contacts he made during that time can benefit the city in bringing more competition and options for residents.
“Why is Mediacom the only option for some people?” he said. “That’s where the vision of leadership, that community leadership, is important. (Other) companies don’t want to come to our community because when you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu. We need connections outside of the city of Albany to put us at the table.”
Those connections also will help in addressing the high poverty in the city and bringing better jobs that will help end the cycle of poverty, he said.
“I really want to make my connections extend to Albany,” Johnson said. “As a former congressional aide, I will work with members of Congress.”
The incumbent Fuller, who is looking to move out of the ward and has said he wants to spend more time with his children, has endorsed Johnson as his replacement.
“I know Matt,” Johnson said. “He looked at the field once he decided he needed to spend more time with his family. He’s familiar with my background. I’ve worked in D.C. He knows my character, and he believes I’m the best (candidate).
“As a city commissioner, I will engage with my fellow commissioners, the public and public safety officers to get things done in Albany.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.