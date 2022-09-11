MACON – A Warner Robins man with a lengthy criminal history was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm resulting from an ATF-led investigation.
Denota Lowe, 33, was sentenced to serve the statutory maximum of 120 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release (to be served consecutively to sentences imposed in pending state cases) after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. U.S. District Judge Tilman “Tripp” Self, III handed down the sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
“It was illegal for a multiple-time felon like Mr. Lowe to possess a gun, but he only compounded his problems by then trying to coerce people to alter and even falsify their testimony at his trial,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. “This sentence reflects the serious consequence of his decisions to undermine both neighborhood safety as well as the integrity of the criminal justice system.”
“The law-abiding citizens of this community are safer because of this sentence, which will ensure the incarceration of a dangerous criminal and contribute to the restoration of order and peace to this area,” ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Beau Kolodka said.
According to court documents, federal agents executed a search warrant at Lowe’s trap house and vehicle on June 17, 2021. Inside the home, agents found $20,000 in cash, counterfeit currency, digital scales and dozens of rounds of ammunition. Inside his car, agents found a semi-automatic firearm, which Lowe admitted he possessed. It is illegal for Lowe, who has prior felony convictions in Bibb and Houston County Superior Courts, to possess a firearm. While in jail awaiting trial for this offense, Lowe placed multiple recorded calls in which he attempted to induce individuals to withhold, alter or falsify their potential trial testimony.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.
The case was investigated by ATF. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joy Odom prosecuted the case.
