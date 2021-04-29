WASHINGTON -- U.S. House District 2 Rep. Sanford Bishop and U.S. Sen. the Rev. Raphael Warnock, both Democrats, offered statements praising President Biden's speech before a joint session of Congress Wednesday night.
Warnock issued the statement below on Biden’s remarks and the unveiling of the American Family Plan, which would make significant federal investments in education, child care, combatting the climate crisis, and more:
For a year, our nation has been in a long, dark winter, and thanks to Georgia, morning is on the horizon. Now, we are finally starting down the road to recovery. I’ve been proud of the work we’ve done in Congress to help Georgians recover and move past the public health and economic pains of this once-in-a-century pandemic, and I was excited to hear the president talk about how we’re going to keep building on these policies and investments to keep our state and nation moving forward.
From passing substantive policing reform to securing eligible Americans’ right to vote, and making needed federal investments in clean energy jobs, universal pre-K, affordable health care and child care, sustainable infrastructure and more, I’m very encouraged by how President Biden and Vice President Harris are working with Congress to deliver bold solutions that will help families, workers, veterans, and communities prosper in the 21st century. And as we look ahead to the next 100 days and beyond, I can’t wait to continue our work together to lead Georgia — and our nation — into a more peaceful and thriving future.
Bishop released the following statement:
President Biden’s address tonight gave us a ‘dose of hope’ but also a blueprint to make that hope a reality. He reviewed the first 100 days of his presidency and the tremendous progress made through his American Rescue Plan, a logistical miracle, which saved American families from the coronavirus and the economic recession it has caused. The plan provided $1,400 stimulus checks, support for small businesses and workers, as well as states and local communities — all financially drained from responding to the pandemic. Right now, 90% of Americans are within 5 miles of a vaccination center, everyone over the age of 16 can get vaccinated, and 220 million shots have been given — all within the first 100 days.
Now we have his bold plan for the American Jobs Act to help us rebuild our aging and deteriorating infrastructure with new and innovative 21st century investments — roads, bridges, water systems, high-speed internet, airports, transit systems — that will create good-paying jobs in our nation that will also help mitigate the effects of climate change. It will upgrade American manufacturing; invest in research, science, and technologies; improve our supply chain; and create a long-term resilience to safeguard our critical infrastructure so that America can be the leading competitor in the global marketplace.
“Finally, the American Families Plan, a once-in-a-generation investment in American families, will build a foundation for opportunity through education, child care, and health care. This first 100 days has lifted us from ‘crisis into opportunity’ to make America truly greater for everyone going forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.