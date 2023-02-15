WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the five largest publicly traded oil companies boasted to Wall Street about their record $264.3 billion haul in 2022, U.S. Sen. the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., joined his Democratic colleagues Wednesday in reintroducing the Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax Act to crack down on profiteering by Big Oil and return the industry’s excessive gains to working people.

“I’m proud to support the Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax Act because wealthy oil corporations need to be held accountable for profiteering off of hard-working Georgians,” Warnock said in a news release. “This bill will combat corporate greed from large oil companies reporting record earnings and provide economic relief to working families in Georgia and across the nation. I’m going to keep working to lower fuel costs for Georgians, including by pushing to pass this critical legislation.”

