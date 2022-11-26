WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., has announced $1.9 million in federal investments to construct three rural health care facilities in southeast Georgia. The investments, which the United States Department of Agriculture says will benefit 44,401 Georgians, were awarded to Bacon, Jeff Davis and Appling counties.
“As a voice for rural Georgians in the Senate, I’ve been laser-focused on expanding health care for Georgians living in every corner of the state,” Warnock said in a news release. “This funding will help rural health care workers continue to save lives and keep Georgia’s communities healthy.”
Bacon County will use the $790,900 federal grant to construct an outpatient facility for COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and education. Additionally, the facility will provide essential medical services.
Jeff Davis County will use the $704,600 federal grant to construct a Hazlehurst outpatient clinic to facilitate COVID-19 and essential medical services, as well as primary care, behavioral health, OB-GYN, pediatric care and pulmonary care.
Appling County will use the $409,100 federal grant to construct a Baxley community health center to provide preventative, acute and chronic care.
Warnock's office said he has worked since his first day in office to bring federal investments to strengthen rural Georgia’s infrastructure, broadband and public transit. Warnock championed the American Rescue Plan Act, which included $500 million for Emergency Rural Health Care grants to support expanded access to care in rural communities. In October, the Senator received the 2022 One Country Project Rural Champion Award in recognition of his leadership and legislative efforts to improve rural life, support agriculture, and diversify the rural economy.