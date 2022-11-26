warnock.jpg

Children greet Sen. Raphael Warnock during a campaign stop in Albany. Warnock has announced grants to build three health care facilities in southeast georgia.

 Staff Photo: Ulf Kirchdorfer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., has announced $1.9 million in federal investments to construct three rural health care facilities in southeast Georgia. The investments, which the United States Department of Agriculture says will benefit 44,401 Georgians, were awarded to Bacon, Jeff Davis and Appling counties.

“As a voice for rural Georgians in the Senate, I’ve been laser-focused on expanding health care for Georgians living in every corner of the state,” Warnock said in a news release. “This funding will help rural health care workers continue to save lives and keep Georgia’s communities healthy.”

