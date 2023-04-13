WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and three colleagues have pressured the Department of Justice to investigate the expulsions of Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson from the Tennessee General Assembly to determine whether any violations of the United States Constitution or federal civil rights laws occurred, and to take all steps necessary to uphold the democratic integrity of the nation’s legislative bodies.

The expulsion reportedly marks the first time the Tennessee legislature has expelled members solely over a procedural violation.

