WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and three colleagues have pressured the Department of Justice to investigate the expulsions of Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson from the Tennessee General Assembly to determine whether any violations of the United States Constitution or federal civil rights laws occurred, and to take all steps necessary to uphold the democratic integrity of the nation’s legislative bodies.
The expulsion reportedly marks the first time the Tennessee legislature has expelled members solely over a procedural violation.
On March 30, three Tennessee lawmakers peacefully protested in the well of the General Assembly following the state legislature’s inaction on gun violence prevention following the slaughter of three 9-year-olds and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn.
The next week, two of the three lawmakers, Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, were expelled, while their colleague, Rep. Gloria Johnson was spared by one vote.
“Silencing legislators on the basis of their views or their participation in protected speech or protest is antithetical to American democracy and values,” the senators wrote. “We cannot allow states to cite minor procedural violations as pretextual excuses to remove democratically-elected representatives, especially when these expulsions may have been at least partially on the basis of race. Allowing such behavior sets a dangerous — and undemocratic — precedent.
“Regardless of where Americans fall in the debate over how to best respond to gun violence, our democracy only works when Americans can have that debate in our newspapers, town squares, and most important, our halls of government,” continued the senators. “Americans’ right to peaceful assembly and to petition their elected representatives for redress of grievances is at the bedrock of our Constitution, enshrined in its First Amendment, and at the core of our nation’s founding principles. It is the essential firmament upon which this country was founded, and through which our democracy survives. It is our origin story; it is who we are.”
The senators asked for the DOJ to investigate whether actions by the Tennessee state legislature violated any rights of tens of thousands of Tennessee citizens in Memphis and Nashville to be represented by the legislators of their choice, whether under Article IV, Section 4 or other authorities. Additionally, the senators asked for an investigation into the potential violation of any rights of Reps. Jones and Pearson under the Fourteenth Amendment or its enforcing civil rights statutes prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race or under the First Amendment protecting the right of speech and assembly.
The letter, addressed to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, requests a response by April 28. In addition to Senator Warnock and Leader Schumer, Senators Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, also signed on to the letter.