WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Dr. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, have announced a bipartisan, bicameral resolution to designate Nov. 8 as “National First-Generation College Celebration Day.” The date is recognized as the anniversary of the Higher Education Act of 1965, which was signed into law 56 years ago by President Lyndon B. Johnson. U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D, Wisc., and Mike Simpson, R, Idaho, introduced companion legislation in the House.
“As a first-generation college graduate, I know I would not have been able to open all the doors Morehouse College provided for me if it were not for the Higher Education Act of 1965,” Warnock saidin a news release. “College education is a gateway to a brighter life, and I am proud to partner with Senator Marshall, as well as Reps. Moore and Simpson, in spearheading this bipartisan effort to recognize National First-Generation College Celebration Day — and this is just the start. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make it easier for more students to achieve their higher education dreams.”
“As a first generation college kid myself, I understand the challenge of trying to balance the demands of academic life with working a full-time job,” Marshall said. “Today’s students dealing with the same obstacles have a special place in my heart, and I’m honored to highlight their hard work and dedication on National First Generation College Celebration Day.”
The Higher Education Act of 1965 focused on increasing post-secondary access and success for students, particularly low-income and first-generation students. The law permitted the creation of the Federal TRIO Programs, implemented to award funds to provide opportunities for academic developments.
The Federal TRIO Programs are a set of educational opportunity programs that enable students from low-income backgrounds to become the first members of their families to earn college degrees. Currently serving more than 800,000 students from middle school through adult education, TRIO provides academic tutoring, personal counseling, mentoring, financial guidance, and other supports necessary to promote college access, retention and graduation. Since its inception, TRIO has helped more than 5 million Americans earn college degrees.
