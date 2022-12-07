warnock 1.jpg

Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock, shown during one of three Albany campaign stops, narrowly defeated Republican Herschel Walker Tuesday in a race for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat.

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ATLANTA — Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock narrowly defeated Republican Herschel Walker Tuesday in a race for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat, giving Democrats a slim two-seat majority in the upper house in Washington.

Warnock was leading Walker 51.1% to 48.8% as of 11:50 p.m. Tuesday night, with 98% of precincts reporting. The Warnock victory in the final contest of the 2022 election cycle gave Democrats 51 seats in the Senate to 49 for Republicans.

