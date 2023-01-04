warnock.jpg

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., was sworn in Wednesday for his first full six-year term by Vice President Kamala Harris.

 Special Photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., took the oath of office Wednesday to begin his first six-year term representing Georgians in the United States Senate. Warnock was previously elected to the U.S. Senate in a special election to fill the remaining two years of the late U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson’s term following Isakson’s resignation.

Last month, Warnock was re-elected to serve a full six-year term in the U.S. Senate.

