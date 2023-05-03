Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced plans Tuesday to call a special legislative session this month to pass a new drug possession law that, if not passed, could lead to the legalization of all drug possession in the state.
"My office and I have been meeting with legislators from all four caucuses and I am very optimistic about reaching an agreement that can pass both chambers," Inslee said in a statement. "Cities and counties are eager to see a statewide policy that balances accountability and treatment, and I believe we can produce a bipartisan bill that does just that. Details are still being negotiated, but caucus leaders share the desire to pass a bill."
The special session comes after several twists and turns in the state's drug possession laws in the past two years. In a 2021 ruling known as the "Blake case," the Washington Supreme Court overturned the state law that made drug possession a felony, saying that the law was unconstitutional because it did not require prosecutors to prove the offender had criminal intent.
In response, lawmakers passed a temporary law that made drug possession a misdemeanor as they worked to pass a longer-term fix. That law expires July 1 but there is yet no replacement, as lawmakers failed to pass a new drug statute in the most recent legislative session, according to the governor's office.
"In the absence of a statewide policy, several cities and counties have announced their intent to pass their own ordinances which would create a confusing patchwork of policies, treatment options and penalties," the governor's office said. "The Legislature has earmarked more than $600 million in new state funding for myriad behavioral health services, including additional treatment facilities and services for people with substance use disorders."
In Washington's state legislature, Democrats hold a 58-40 majority in the House and a 29-20 majority in the Senate.
The issue comes amid a nationwide fentanyl drug crisis as well as renewed debates about the best policies to address drug use and addiction.
About 108,000 people died of a drug overdose in the US in the 12-month period from July 2021 to July 2022, according to data published by the CDC. That was a drop of about 2% from the record high in the 12-month period ending in March 2022, although it was still about 50% higher than the deaths five years ago.