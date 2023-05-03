Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced plans Tuesday to call a special legislative session this month to pass a new drug possession law that, if not passed, could lead to the legalization of all drug possession in the state.

"My office and I have been meeting with legislators from all four caucuses and I am very optimistic about reaching an agreement that can pass both chambers," Inslee said in a statement. "Cities and counties are eager to see a statewide policy that balances accountability and treatment, and I believe we can produce a bipartisan bill that does just that. Details are still being negotiated, but caucus leaders share the desire to pass a bill."

