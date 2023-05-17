(CNN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed a drug possession bill into law Tuesday following a special legislative session that was held to prevent the possible legalization of all drug possession in the state.

The state had been on the brink of decriminalizing possession of drugs like meth or fentanyl statewide as a temporary law that made possession a misdemeanor was set to expire this summer.

CNN’s Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

