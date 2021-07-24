Washington state deputy is killed in the line of duty; 2 of 3 suspects are detained By Alta Spells, CNN Jul 24, 2021 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Law enforcement officers from the Vancouver, Washington, area are mourning a deputy killed in a shooting Friday night.Police said Saturday they have detained two suspects and are searching for a third. Tthe suspects "may be armed and dangerous," authorities alerted earlier.Sgt. Brent Waddell with the Clark County Sheriff's Office told a media briefing that the shooting occurred in Vancouver, which is a suburb of Portland, Oregon.Waddell said the deputy was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The department later announced in a press release that the deputy had been "killed in the line of duty." Waddell offered few details.The Vancouver Police Department is leading other agencies in the investigation, Waddell said. 